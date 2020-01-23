TT invited to Cuba convention

Donna Cox -

TT has been invited to participate in an information communication technology convention and fair in Cuba in March. The invitation was extended by Cuban Ambassador to TT Tania Diego Olite to Communications Minister Donna Cox during a visit to Cox's office in Morvant on Monday.

A statement issued by the ministry the convention, organised the Cuban Communications Ministry and the Information Technology Union of Cuba, takes place in Cuba from March 16 to 20. The ministry said the conference will provide a space for business people, scientists, government representatives and other people to exchange information about the advancement of information technologies, telecommunications, electronics and automation in Cuba and the world.

The conference will facilitate several discussions. These include the seventh symposium on community entertainment and social networks; the ninth international workshop on information and communication and the ninth international congress on technology and multimedia.