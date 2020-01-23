TT falls seven spots on 2019 Corruption Perception Index

TT has dropped seven spots on Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index (CPI), to 85 out of 180 in 2019 from 78 out of 180 countries in 2018. The country also lost one point in its overall score, from 41 out of 100 in 2018, to 40 out of 100 in 2019.

Chairman of TT Transparency International (TTTI), Dion Abdool, said while this may seem an insignificant figure, it does seem to be a downward trend.

"TT has not moved from where we were," Abdool said at the 2019 CPI launch Thursday at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, Mt Hope.

On the other hand, he said Guyana, also with a score of 40, was a significant improver on the CPI since 2012. Last year the South American country ranked 93 but this year, moved to 85, tied with TT. Abdool said while there was still much work to do, the TT government was demonstrating political will to hold former politicians accountable for the misuse of state resources.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people. It uses a scoring scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than two-thirds of countries scored below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43. Similar to previous years, the data showed that despite some progress, a majority of countries was still failing to tackle public sector corruption effectively. New Zealand and Denmark were tied for first place as the countries with the lowest peception of public sector corruption, with an overall score of 87.