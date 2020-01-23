Tracy meets with Denise ahead of runoff

Tracy Davidson-Celestine. -

People's National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council leadership candidate Tracy Davidson-Celestine has reportedly met with her defeated counterpart Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus to muster support for Sunday's runoff.

However, Newsday was unable to confirm the nature of the talks. Davidson-Celestine, TT's Ambassador to Costa Rica, will face incumbent political leader Kelvin Charles in the runoff after the two got the majority of votes in last Sunday's internal election.

Charles, who is the Chief Secretary and Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden representative, got 1,513 votes while Davidson-Celestine received 1,447.The other two candidates in the leadership race - Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack and Tsoiafatt-Angus, a former Tobago House of Assembly presiding officer, received 1,066 and 904 votes, respectively.

A source told Newsday, Davidson-Celestine and Tsoiafatt-Angus met on Wednesday in Scarborough at the former's urging.He said the two women agreed to hammer out an agreement if Davidson-Celestine wins the runoff.The source, who attended the meeting, said Tsoiafatt-Angus has asked her supporters to vote for Davidson-Celestine."The whole group agreed. We understand and we are going to work towards that to unite and fight."Newsday also understands Tsoiafatt-Angus met with her supporters on Tuesday night at her Smithsfield office, Scarborough.

The meeting between the two women came after an historic news conference on Tuesday, hosted by the four leadership candidates at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.The new conference, chaired by PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, occurred the day after the Prime Minister hosted the candidates at his official residence in Blenheim.At the Magdalena briefing, Davidson-Celestine was asked if she considered forming alliances with the other defeated candidates.She responded: "Well, this is part of the process. That is part of the arrangement....I would expect that going forward we have that same kind of alliance coming out of the situation."Neither Davidson-Celestine nor Tsoiafatt-Angus could be reached for comment.