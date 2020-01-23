Skerritt: WI U19s benefiting from investment

CRICKET West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said the regional cricket body is committed to youth development and the brilliant start by West Indies in the International Cricket Council Under-19 50-over World Cup in South Africa, is the outcome of that investment.

West Indies will be looking for their third consecutive win of the tournament after defeating Australia by three wickets and England by 71 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method in Group B. West Indies will be favourites when they face Nigeria at Kimberley from 4 am, TT time, on Thursday.

A win for the young regional team will seal first place in Group B.

According to Skerritt, “This administration promised that we would invest more seriously and in a more focussed and strategic way on our youth cricket and this Under-19 team is an example of what we set about to do immediately – to give them the best possible preparation going into this World Cup.

“I wish that they had more preparation, I wish they had more practice matches.”

West Indies played a tri-nation series alongside England and Sri Lanka, in the Caribbean, in December.

Skerritt said the team has surprised many.

“They have achieved already way beyond expectations of most people.

“They beat Australia, they beat England. We are going to hope and pray that they continue on the path of improvement and performing at their best and whatever the end result of this World Cup is for them they would have made the Caribbean people extremely proud.”