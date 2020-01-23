Patrick, Seales lead WI Under-19s to victory

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales. GETTY IMAGES

MATTHEW Patrick and Jayden Seales guided the West Indies Under-19 team to a huge 246-run win over Nigeria in the International Cricket Council Under-19 50-over World Cup in South Africa, on Thursday.

Patrick struck 68 and captain Kimani Melius hit 65 as West Indies posted 303/8 in 50 overs batting first. Trinidadian Patrick, who won the player of the match award, faced 70 balls and struck six fours and two sixes.

Tobago boy Joshua James contributed a quick 43 at the end of the innings. Bowling for Nigeria, Peter Aho (2/53), Abdulrahman Jimoh (2/56) and Sylvester Okpe (2/66) all took two wickets.

In reply, Trinidadian fast bowler Jayden Seales grabbed his second four-wicket haul of the tournament as Nigeria were bundled out for 57 in 21.4 overs. Seales ended with 4/19 in six overs and the spin pair of Ashmead Nedd (3/11) and Patrick (2/16) were also among the wickets.

The victory meant West Indies sealed top spot in Group B and go into the quarterfinals with three wins from as many matches.

SUMMARISED SCORES

West Indies 303/8 (50 overs) (Matthew Patrick 68, Kimani Melius 65, Joshua James 43; Peter Aho 2/53, Abdulrahman Jimoh 2/56, Sylvester Okpe 2/66) vs Nigeria 57 (21.4 overs) (A Jimoh 17; Jayden Seales 4/19, Ashmead Nedd 3/11, M Patrick 2/16) West Indies won by 246 run