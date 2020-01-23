Man with cutlass shot by police

A Sangre Grande man is in police custody after he ran at officers with a cutlass early on Wednesday morning.

Police said members of the Eastern Division Task Force and the Eastern Division CID responded to reports of gunshots at Bravo Hill, Sangre Grande, where they saw a man holding a cutlass.

Police told the man to put down the cutlass, but he approached them.

An officer shot him twice in the right leg.

Police took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition.