Man dies in PBR crash

A man, who is yet to be identified, is dead after a smash up involving four vehicles on the Priority Bus Route.

Police said the driver of a brown Nissan Almera was trying to turn on the bus route near VMCOTT at about 3.30 pm, when the car crashed into a 25-seater maxi taxi. A Ford Ranger and a panel van also crashed into the car and the maxi taxi.

The man was seated at the back of the maxi and was killed upon impact.

This was the 11th road fatality for the year.