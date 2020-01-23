Junior Panorama bands in tight musical race

Energetic TASSO Youths play The Fog by Machel Montano, arranged by Kygel Benjamin, at the preliminary judging session of the northern region for National Junior Panorama 2020 at Trinidad All Stars panyard, Duke Street Port of Spain on Wednesday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB. - ROGER JACOB

Judges reviewed seven junior steel pan bands vying for spots in the 2020 National Junior Panorama championships on Wednesday – the last day of the preliminaries.

On Monday they listened to bands from the south, on Tuesday – bands in the East, and on Wednesday they judged bands in Diego Martin, St James, Woodbrook and Port of Spain.

Of the 16 bands competing, only ten will move on to the semi-finals. Judges will score bands in four categories – arrangement, performance (the ability of pannists to express the arrangers’ vision), tonal quality of the pans and the rhythm section.

The successful bands will draw for positions on Friday, and on Sunday they will compete at the Queen's Park Savannah,