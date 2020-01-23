Golden Grove inmate died from pneumonia

An autopsy done on the body of Jason Jones, who was found dead in his prison cell at the Golden Grove Maximum Security prison on Monday of last week, revealed that he died from pneumonia.

Prison Commissioner Dane Clarke told Newsday Jones complained of feeling unwell and was taken to see medical personnel.

He is still waiting on a report to determine whether Jones was treated at the prison or referred to a hospital.

Clarke told Newsday it was common practice when someone complained of feeling sick, to first take them to the in-house doctors, then refer them to a hospital.

Last week Monday, Jones was found unresponsive in his cell at about 7 am while guards were making their rounds.

When he was taken to the infirmary, a doctor declared him dead.

He was seen alive hours before, when guards made checks around the block at 4 am.