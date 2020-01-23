Accused recounts crime scene visit with police Mala Mohammed murder trial

RETIRED police inspector, Fitzgerald George, on Wednesday testified that accused, Dane Swan, agreed to take police to places he mentioned in a statement he gave in relation to the murder of Khalid “Uncle Khalid” Mohammed’s wife in 2004.

George, who charged both Sheldon Reed and Swan for the murder of Mala Mohammed, testified at the men’s trial before Justice Maria Wilson in the Port of Spain High Court.

Mohammed was killed at her Edward Street, Princes Town, home on May 10, 2004,

George said on February 16, 2005, Swan gave a statement to police, and the next day – just after midday, he told Swan he may or may not be charged for Mohammed’s murder.

He also said after cautioning him, he asked if he would be willing to take him to the places he mentioned in his statement.

Swan agreed and they went to Edward Street, Princes Town, where he pointed out Mohammed’s house.

George told the court that Swan also said,” That is the house me and Sheldon went and Sheldon shoot she.”

Swan was again cautioned and then took police to Tasker Road, where he pointed out another area, telling the police, “Here is where I come out after I run from by the house.”

He also took the policemen to Railway Road Extension where he pointed out a river where he allegedly “throw Sheldon jacket.” Photographs of the areas pointed out by Swan were taken by a police photographer as directed by George and these photographs were shown to the jury.

Swan’s statement was also read out. The trial continues.

State attorneys Joy Balkaran and Candace Nanton are prosecuting. Defence attorney Wayne Sturge is representing Reed. Also appearing for the defence are Alexia Romero and Karunaa Bisramsingh.