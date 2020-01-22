Surprise Red House marching practice frustrates Port of Spain drivers

Several streets was block off around the Red House as members of the military practice their parade for the ceremonial opening of parliament on Friday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI - Sureash Cholai

Every street leading to or away from Independence Square, Port of Spain, Wednesday morning was jammed with frustrated drivers forced into a gridlock by soldiers practising marching.

The marching practice was in preparation for the opening of the Red House on Friday.

While the Parliament had previously announced traffic arrangements for the opening, the actual marching practice came as an unwanted surprise to commuters.

This reporter took two hours to drive from the NP flyover to Pembroke Street, in traffic that crawled or was gridlocked for long periods.

At some intersections, police officers made attempts to direct the traffic.

One driver, expressing his frustration with the situation, said "marching practice" shouldn't take priority over him getting to work.

According to reports, roads near the Hall of Justice were blocked around 9 am and vehicles were stopped from crossing Abercromby Street as soldiers marched in front the Red House.

On Friday, the situation is expected to repeat itself.

The opening will begin at 10.30 am. Traffic will be restricted in and around the Red House as there will be a guard of honour that will gather at Sackville Street, move east onto St Vincent Street then south along St Vincent Street, east on to Hart Street and then finally north on to Abercromby Street.