St Benedict’s defeat Hillview in SSCL opener

Hillview College batsman Jabari Phillip is bowled by St Benedict's College bowler Chris Sadanan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

AMRIT Gopichansingh and Crystian Thurton did not have any opening day jitters, as the pair both displayed top performances to help St Benedict’s College defeat defending champions Hillview College, in round one of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership 50-over competition, on Tuesday.

Following the opening ceremony, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, Gopichansingh grabbed 5/27 to help bowl out Hillview for a modest 121 in 37.2 overs. Thurton and Chris Sadanan were also among the wickets, taking 3/25 and 2/23 respectively. Top scoring for Hillview was national youth player Ronaldo Forrester with 32.

In reply, Thurton lashed 59 and Shaquelle Cyrus struck an unbeaten 42 to steer St Benedict’s to 125/6 in 25.2 overs. Anderson Mahase tried his best to limit the St Benedict’s batsmen with figures of 3/33, but it was not enough. Travin Mohan was also among the wickets grabbing 2/24. St Benedict’s coach Amin Forgenie after the match said, “Firstly, we want to thank God for the win. The boys work hard, we had a couple indoor sessions, we had practice matches. The boys put in the work before the start of the season.”

Forgenie, who said the team continues to operate without a sponsor, reminded his players that it is a long season and they need to be consistent.

At the Fatima College Ground, in Port of Spain, newly promoted St Mary’s College defeated Fatima College by four wickets.

Batting first, Fatima was bundled out for 97 in 25.5 overs with Aidan Samaroo cracking 24 and Nicholas Elliot pitching in with 19. Abdullah Cambridge, a Form three student making his debut, grabbed 5/22 to destroy the Fatima batting line up. Andre Seetaram and Keiron John snatched 2/13 and 2/20 respectively.

St Mary’s were not clinical in their response but got enough contributions to get over the line. The trio of Gerard Chin, Leon Basanoo and Jahrel Nedd all made 17 to help get the Saints to 98/6 in 25.5 overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Hillview College 121 (37.2 overs) (Ronaldo Forrester 32; Amrit Gopichansingh 5/27, Crystian Thurton 3/25, Chris Sadanan 2/23) vs St Benedict’s College 125/6 (25.2 overs) (Crystian Thurton 59, Shaquelle Cyrus 42 not out, Anderson Mahase 3/33, Travin Mohan 2/24) St Benedict’s won by four wickets

Fatima College 97 (25.5 overs) (Aidan Samaroo 24, Nicholas Elliot 19; Abdullah Cambridge 5/22, Andre Seetaram 2/13, Keiron John 2/20) vs St Mary’s College 98/6 (25.5 overs) (Gerard Chin 17, Leon Basanoo 17, Jahrel Nedd 17, Devin Downie 1/10, Zachary Siewah 1/16) St Mary’s won by four wickets

REMAINING ROUND ONE FIXTURES (10 am)

Thursday

Presentation Chaguanas vs Presentation San Fernando, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Friday

Naparima vs Shiva Boys, Naparima