Skerritt: Bravo’s world class reputation makes WI stronger

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt - SUREASH CHOLAI

PRESIDENT of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt said he was entertained by Dwayne Bravo in the T20 International series against Ireland, saying his reputation and his record will make the West Indies a stronger team.

Bravo made a return to the West Indies team last week, in a three-match T20 series against Ireland that ended on Sunday. The series ended 1-1 after the second match was abandoned because of rain.

Bravo, who last played for West Indies in 2016, made an immediate impact grabbing five wickets in the series at a low economy rate of 6.44. Bravo retired from international cricket in October 2018, but last December said he was willing to play T20 cricket because of the changes in West Indies cricket, including Skerritt, who was elected president in March 2019.

In the first T20, the medium pacer took 2/28 in four overs, in a four-run victory for Ireland, before ending with 0/18 in three overs in the abandoned match and snatched 3/19 in 3.1 overs to help West Indies draw the series. Bravo, who is known for his use of the slower ball, outfoxed the Irish batsmen on a number of occasions. Bravo only batted in the first T20 and had the chance to be the hero, but could not get West Indies over the line. He came to the middle with West Indies needing 15 off ten deliveries. Bravo struck a six, but when the equation was five runs off two balls he was caught for nine attempting another big hit.

In an interview with Newsday, on Tuesday, Skerritt reminded West Indies fans that all players will be available for selection including Bravo, which augurs well for the regional team.

“I have said from the beginning that our radar screen was going to have an open door policy...the fact that Bravo has come back with the kind of world class reputation and performances behind him really just makes the West Indies cricket team stronger.”

Skerritt, who reiterated that he does not get involved in the selection of teams, said he was glad that the TT cricketer performed at a high level. “I don’t get into anything to do with selection other than at the policy level and the policy is very clear – everybody, who can make a positive difference to the West Indies team and who is available for selection, will be considered by the selectors...I am generally happy when I see anybody doing well and I was very pleased and very well entertained by Mr Bravo this last weekend.”