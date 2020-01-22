Police, DPP working closely on kidnapped doctors’ case

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith -

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said while no charges have been brought against suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap Drs Rudradeva Sharma and Prem Naidoo, he confirmed investigators were working closely with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to explore their options.

He was speaking with Newsday after the launch of the police Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) on Tuesday. Griffith reaffirmed statements from the police that there was no confusion over the official course of events leading up to the attempted abduction of both doctors. He said he will hold a briefing with senior police on the investigation.

"I'm having a briefing with my DCPs at the end of the week on that matter but, as is, there was an initial report that the police were baffled and that was totally inaccurate. We are not baffled in any way.

"We are working with the DPP on this matter and very soon we will have a full statement pertaining to the outcome of how we have seen this."

Both Sharma and Naidoo were allegedly bundled into a white Honda CRV last Wednesday after they finished their shift in the early hours of the morning.

According to an official release from the police service on Sunday, both men bought marijuana at Pleasantville and then drove to Rushworth Street Extension where they began smoking and were allegedly confronted by bandits.

Sharma died when the car which they were in, crashed near Macaulay along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.