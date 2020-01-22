Minister gets EMA executive summary

WELCOME: EMA chairman Nadra Nathai-Gyan greets Planning Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn, 2nd from left, at the EMA head office in St Clair last Thursday. At right is Ric Ali, Ag Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Planning Ministry while at left is EMA director Hayden Romano. PHOTO COURTESY EMA - EMA

An executive summary of the Environmental Management Authority's (EMA) activities and plans was given to Planning and Development Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn as she met with the EMA board last Thursday.

The board hosted the meeting with the minister at its headquarters in St Clair. The executive summary highlighted key environmental objectives and activities under the ambit of the EMA including its draft Waste Management Rules, expansion of the Recyclable Solid Waste Collection Project (iCARE) into Tobago; the proposed Environmental Management (Beverage Containers) Regulations and plans for the 25th Anniversary of the Authority.

EMA chairman Nadra Nathai-Gyan thanked Minister Crichlow-Cockburn for the support provided by the ministry to help the EMA fulfil its mandate to sustainably manage the natural resources and environment. She promised that as the EMA crosses this 25th year milestone, it will continue to provide services in a transparent, collaborative and evidence-based manner.

For her part, Minister Crichlow-Cockburn noted the responsibilities of the board and the Authority as stated in the Environmental Management Act. She thanked chairman Nathai-Gyan, the board of directors, management and staff for their dedication as stewards of the environment and pledged the continued support of her ministry.