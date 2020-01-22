Maloney man held with gun, weed
Police arrested a Maloney man with a gun, ammunition and marijuana while searching his home on Tuesday night.
Police said between 8 pm on Tuesday and 12 am on Wednesday, they received a report of a man with a gun at Building 21, Maloney Gardens.
Police went to the apartment and searched the man. They found a Glock 17 pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition and one kilogram of marijuana.
They arrested the man and took him to the Maloney Police Station for questioning.
