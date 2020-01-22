Let winds ofhope blow

THE EDITOR: The TT Football Association (TTFA) has elected a new administration. Already there is a breath of fresh air blowing through that organisation.

The winds of change have generated new hope by the entry of new faces, bringing with them fresh new ideas, concrete plans for the revitalisation of national football that make sense because they are holistic.

They involve everyone from the ground up. There is a vision – a plan, a tangible objective. That organisation has stopped groping in the dark.

Like the footballing community under the old TTFA, the entire country is yearning for authentic hope – for a way out of this morass of criminality that has rendered the present PNM administration confused.

From captain to cook, they are cackling like brainless chickens. And with hearts of true chickens, all they can offer citizens who graciously loaned them the authority for which they so yearned, and to which they wish to cling, are platitudes that are worn and meaningless.

Platitudes rendered more vacuous as they continue to point their fingers at “ghosts” whom they say are wreaking the confusion deliberately to achieve a political end. What a load of hopeless hogwash.

If that is all that the PNM under Dr Rowley’s leadership and with Minister Young at the helm of the Ministry of National Security can offer, then it is past time that they retire so that new winds of hope can blow through this blighted beleaguered country.

STEVE SMITH

via e-mail