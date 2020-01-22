‘Jane Doe’ alive but unresponsive after fall from Mt Hope Women’s Hospital

Police are trying to identity a woman who survived a fall at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the woman, up until midday on Wednesday, was still unresponsive and was expected to undergo a CT scan to determine the extent of injuries she received after falling from a building at the complex.

On Tuesday, according to reports, the woman had initially entered the emergency department of the nearby Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. Davlin Thomas, CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority, told Newsday the woman presented herself in a psychotic state and without identifying herself, leaving staff to refer to her as a "Jane Doe."

“She suddenly ran out. Doctors tried to hold her. She hid on the Mount Hope compound while everyone searched for her.

“Just as officers found her, she ran into the Mount Hope Women’s Hospital and jumped off. She ran at a phenomenal speed.”

Her great speed was shown by the fact she could elude the many people chasing after her, he said.

On Wednesday, police said the unidentified woman was still unresponsive but investigators were working with Chaguanas police as the woman was brought to the EWMSC from the Chaguanas District Medical Facility late on Monday night suffering from burns.

Investigators said the woman might be a psychiatric patient.

Police are continuing enquiries.