Jack wasn't notified for recount PNM election official admits procedural error

Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack - DAVID REID

Defeated PNM leadership candidate Joel Jack has insisted he was not notified of a time to be present after requesting a recount of votes in Sunday's PNM Tobago Council internal elections. A PNM election committee official on Tuesday told Newsday the recount was set for 3pm on Tuesday but by 5.30pm Jack had not arrived at the PNM headquarters in Scarborough.

Jack told Newsday on Wednesday he did request the recount but was in meetings all afternoon and received no communication about the recount.

"The facts of the matter are that on 20th January, 2020, I applied for a recount of two polling stations: Mason Hall and Calder Hall. This was based on the fact that my polling agents assigned to these stations had raised concerns over observed discrepancies and reported such. The report was submitted to the elections authorities within the stipulated time.

"I received a telephone call from the Returning Officer who acknowledged receipt of my correspondence and indicated that she would contact me regarding the date and time for the recount. To date, I have had no notice of a date or a time for the recount."

A PNM official on Tuesday acknowledged that Jack was not properly notified for the recount on Tuesday afternoon.

"There was a no-show, but there was a reason for the no-show. I learnt after he was in some meeting and in short, I would say he did not get any notice. He did not get notice of the meeting. He and his crew would have come to count, we would have had to notify the other sides because they have interest in the elections too – win or lose. People have to get reasonable notice to be at the count and it was postponed to another date."

After 13 polling stations were finally counted on Monday evening, incumbent political leader Kelvin Charles led with 1,513 votes while Tracy Davidson-Celestine received 1,447 votes. Jack trailed in third with 1,066 votes and Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus got 904.