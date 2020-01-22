Guaracara will be ready

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters. -

GUARACARA Park will be ready in time for the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) finals and the Calypso Fiesta competition next month. This was the assurance on Tuesday from National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters.

The CSM and Calypso Fiesta will be held at Guaracara Park on February 8 and 15 respectively. These events are being held here because of redevelopment works taking place at their traditional venue, Skinner Park in Sa Fernando.

When Newsday visited Guaracara on Monday, there was no activity there and the main field where the shows will be held was overgrown with grass. Peters said cleaning of the area and erection of the stage should begin over the weekend. He was optimistic that the work could be finished within the next week. “One thing that we do very well is Carnival,” Peters said.

While Guaracara does not have the environment which Carnival patrons are accustomed to at Skinner Park, Peters was confident that people will be amazed at the transformation of the venue for CSM and Calypso Fiesta. “It will be well put away and well done,” he said.

Peters also explained that while the same stage will be used for CSM and Calypso Fiesta, there may be some adjustments to the stage between the two shows. He said this is being done to ensure that the performers in both events will be able to deliver the type of presentation they want and not be limited by physical space.

“You could land a 747 there if you want” Peters said. He urged the artistes at both shows to “express your creativity” as this would contribute to the success of both events. On Monday, Southex CEO George Singh said he has been assured by the NCC that the venue will be ready in time. He added the NCC has the ability to have venues well prepared for major Carnival events, even within a short time frame.

Defending CSM champion Nishard Mayhroo is among 23 finalists who will compete for the CSM title on February 8. At the finals there will be the presentation of awards to Mungal Patasar, Teddy Bissambhar, Moonesar Chanka, Ajeet Praimsingh, Fareed Mohammed, Rikki Jai, Shamoon Mohammed, Purushotham Singh, Verendra Persad, Mohan Jaikeran, Rishi Mahatoo, Big Rich and the Punkalunks Factory, Drupatee, NCLB and the Community Development Culture and Arts Ministry for their contribution to the chutney soca industry.

The awards for Fareed Mohammed, Chanka, Praimsingh and Jaikaran will be done posthumously