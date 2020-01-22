Diego and Valley roads really bad

THE EDITOR: Imagine people in different parts of Trinidad “boasting” who has the worst roads – from Point Fortin to San Fernando, Penal to Princess Town, Sangre Grande to Mayaro.

What really has me upset is that no one is talking about the bad roads in Diego Martin and Petit Valley. Others may claim to have the worst roads – I can’t argue that with them – but our roads in Diego and the Valley are real bad.

When driving during the day you can’t take your eyes off the road for a second or into a pothole you go. At night you have to drive with your headlights on full beam to avoid the potholes. So when a the headlights of car coming in the opposite direction blinds you, you know why.

This is the kind of roads we are living with throughout Trinidad.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley