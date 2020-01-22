D'Bocas fire escape still locked two weeks after blaze

Firefighters respond to a fire at D'Bocas Bar on Independence Square, Port of Spain on January 8. - Jeff Mayers

TWO weeks after a kitchen fire at D'Bocas restaurant and bar, the owners of the building failed to adhere to an order made by the fire service to unlock their fire escape and clear the path of flammable material.

The building located on Independence Square, was visited by fire officials on Monday and the fire escape remained locked from the outside and the pathway remained blocked by flammable items stored there by another business operating on the ground floor of the building. Fire officials ordered that the locked fire escape be unlocked and that the pathway be cleared on January 8, the day of the fire. When they returned on Monday none of their orders were followed.

Under the Fire Services Act Section 45, the Chief Fire Officer has the authority to apply for a court order to have any business deemed fit to be declared a fire hazard. Once convinced, the court can shut-down said business. Fire officers can also write to owners of a business alerting them to the fire hazard requesting that changes be made.

Section 44 (5) of the Act states: “Any person who fails to comply with the requirements of a notice issued pursuant to subsection (1) or (2) including, in so far as the notice relates to a specified period, any extensions of the period under subsection (3), is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $3,000 and to imprisonment for three months and in the case of a continuing offence to a fine of $600 for each day during which the offence continues after conviction.”

Newsday spoke with the building inspector of the Port of Spain City Corporation, Raj Ramtahal about the locked fire escape and was told that the building owners would be notified of the breach of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act. Ramtahal said the issue was brought to the attention of the corporation by fire officials following the January 8 kitchen fire that left two commercial stoves and the ceiling damaged at an estimated cost of $100,000.

"What we will do is write to them and ask them to replace the door with a fire escape door that can be opened from the inside. We will stipulate a time frame in which that will be done” Ramtahal said, adding that the letter should be drafted and sent soon.

Workers at both the restaurant and City Gym, said they were concerned for their safety since their main escape route is hampered. Newsday visited the building on Tuesday and the fire escape remained in defiance of the law.

Two workers at City Gym, located on the third floor of the building said they are uneasy and workers who were on duty when the fire took place are more worried than others. Workers at the bar said they spoke with the building owner on several occasions about the fire hazard but to date nothing has been done.

On January 8, fire broke out at the kitchen of D’Bocas located on Independence Square. Workers attempted to use the fire escape but it was locked from the outside and they had to find another escape. To escape, workers had to climb over a wall and onto another building. The two building are separated by a two feet gap and the height they had to climb at was at least 30 feet.