Cuban landlord killed weeks after house firebombed

Police are investigating the murder of a Cuban landlord who was shot dead in Tunapuna on Wednesday night.

Police said Kenneth Maillard was sitting near the gate of the apartment complex he managed at Ali Street, Tunapuna, at around 7.15 pm when a gunman shot him several times, then ran away.

Tenants in the building heard the gunfire and called the police.

Tunapuna police, homicide investigators and a district medical officer went to the scene, where Maillard was declared dead.

Police said a house that Maillard owned was firebombed two weeks ago.