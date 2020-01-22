Caledonia, Jabloteh win to climb Pro League table

MORVANT/CALEDONIA United climbed to second on the standings, of the TT Pro League, after scoring two late second-half goals to defeat Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2-0, on Tuesday, at the Hasley Crawford Stadium.

Unfortunately, there wasn't much action in the first 45 minutes of the encounter. During that time, Rangers were reduced to 10 men after Isaiah Lee was sent marching midway through the first period for dissent.

In the second half, Rangers skipper Jamal Creighton threw away the best chance of the game for his team in the 55th minute. The play started with substitute Keron Cummins who slipped a pass to their best player on the night Aikim Andrews but his shot was saved by Caledonia's goalkeeper Katibi Kolapo. Creighton then shot on the rebound but it went over bar.

Moments later, Caledonia left back, Richard Williams was on the end of a series of slick passing from his team but his shot went inches wide. But, Caledonia’s Joshua Alexander scored with five minutes to go in the game deflating the hopes of Rangers. Then, substitute Jevick McFarlane sealed the two-nil victory in injury time.

San Juan Jabloteh scored a handful of goals past Athletic Club Port of Spain to win 5-2 at the same venue. AC's Jean-Luc Rochford scored the early goal from a well-taken free kick on top the box in the fourth minute. Jabloteh replied in virtually their first attack of the game as teenager Justin Araujo Wilson scored from an acute angle, shooting it between the diving goalkeeper Javon Sample in the 14th minute. A minute later, Jabloteh took the 2-1 lead when Wilson turned provider as he slipped a ball across the goal for an easy tap in goal for Micah Lansiquot.

Jabloteh extended their lead further in the 39th when Brandon Semper shot was deflected of AC's defender La Shawn Roberts for the own goal to end the first half with a 3-1 advantage.

In minute 55, Shakiyl Phillip sped down the flank on the counter attack and his accurate pass was trapped by Renaldo Francois on his right foot. Francois buried a shot with his left foot for the 4-1 lead.

The Port of Spain club pulled a goal back twenty minutes before time through a Sedale Mclean shot that came off the inside of the post and sneaked in to cut the lead to 4-2. Jabloteh restored their three-goal cushion when Jair Edwards' weaving run earned his team a penalty. Phillip, who was deserving of a goal, stepped up and sent goalie Sample the other way for the 5-2 lead. AC had a perfect chance to trim the lead but Jabloteh's goalie Christopher Bigette made a great save low to his left to deny Rashas Hyacenth a goal from the penalty spot. The 5-2 victory has propelled Jabloteh to eight points.

W Connection picked up their third victory in the campaign to move into third spot after a two-nil victory over nine-men Cunupia FC, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. Connection got goals from St. Lucian left back Kurt Fredricks in the 18th and Isaiah Hudson in the 61st minute.