N Touch
Thursday 23 January 2020
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Avenue paved,ready for mas

THE EDITOR: Well, Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, has been paved and white lines painted, ready for the big trucks for Carnival.

So for drivers who have complained endlessly about the many potholes that may have damaged your car, all is now well – and masqueraders should not run the risk of suffering a twisted ankle.

That is showing you that our priorities are in the right place so you can free up on Monday and Tuesday and be ready for work bright and early on Ash Wednesday.

How thoughtful.

C PETERS

via e-mail

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Avenue paved,ready for mas"

Letters to the Editor

Let winds ofhope blow

THE EDITOR: The TT Football Association (TTFA) has elected a new administration. Already there is…

Perils of moral relativism

THE EDITOR: The practical result of moral relativism and religious pluralism (all truth is relative)…