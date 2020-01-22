Avenue paved,ready for mas

THE EDITOR: Well, Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, has been paved and white lines painted, ready for the big trucks for Carnival.

So for drivers who have complained endlessly about the many potholes that may have damaged your car, all is now well – and masqueraders should not run the risk of suffering a twisted ankle.

That is showing you that our priorities are in the right place so you can free up on Monday and Tuesday and be ready for work bright and early on Ash Wednesday.

How thoughtful.

C PETERS

via e-mail