N Touch
Wednesday 22 January 2020
follow us
Letters to the Editor

ATR steps a challenge

THE EDITOR: According to a newspaper article, Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) is happy with its ATR aircraft and is even looking at upgrading its fleet with more ATRs.

I personally am not happy with the ATRs as it’s very difficult for an aged person to board and disembark their challenging steps, a reason that has prevented me from travelling on them.

The steps on CAL’s Dash 8 fleet were a bit less challenging and I handled them without much fear.

My suggestion to CAL is to consider your older passengers and purchase aircraft that’s appropriate for their travels.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "ATR steps a challenge"

Letters to the Editor

Perils of moral relativism

THE EDITOR: The practical result of moral relativism and religious pluralism (all truth is relative)…

Qur'an can stem crime

THE EDITOR: The traumatic death of a young doctor who was reported to have been…

Why not a woman?

THE EDITOR: ​We have appointed a woman as our Head of State in the person…