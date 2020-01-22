ATR steps a challenge

THE EDITOR: According to a newspaper article, Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) is happy with its ATR aircraft and is even looking at upgrading its fleet with more ATRs.

I personally am not happy with the ATRs as it’s very difficult for an aged person to board and disembark their challenging steps, a reason that has prevented me from travelling on them.

The steps on CAL’s Dash 8 fleet were a bit less challenging and I handled them without much fear.

My suggestion to CAL is to consider your older passengers and purchase aircraft that’s appropriate for their travels.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin