3 held for camouflage, shotgun cartridge in Arima

Three men were arrested for possession of camouflage clothing and a round of shotgun ammunition in Arima on Tuesday.

According to a media release, a police exercise took place in Arima supervised by Inspector Birch and including Sgts Robinson-Mottley and Mascall and officers from Arima CID, Northern Division Task Force (East), Northern Division Crime Suppression Unit and the Municipal Police.

During the exercise, officers searched a house at Hilltop Drive, Maturita Extension, Arima where they found a camouflage jacket and pants and the shotgun cartridge. Two men who were in the house during the search were arrested.

A third man was arrested when police went to La Retreat Road in Arima. He was arrested in relation to a robbery that took place in September.