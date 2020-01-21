N Touch
Tuesday 21 January 2020
Letters to the Editor

Why not a woman?

THE EDITOR: ​We have appointed a woman as our Head of State in the person of President Paula-Mae Weekes. Why haven't prime ministers (past and present) appointed a woman as Minister of National Security? We have had women holding positions of Prime Minister, Attorney General, Finance Minister, Leader of Opposition, Leader of Government Business in Parliament as well as other top level executive positions in business. Is it that we are afraid of being renamed Xenidad to replace Trinidad.

ANDREW MORRIS

Chaguanas

Today's Most Popular
