Why no national outrage?

THE EDITOR: Two men were brutally murdered in Clax­ton Bay and Mara­bel­la while an­oth­er man’s head­less, charred corpse was found in a forest­ed area in San­ta Flo­ra over the week­end. Where is the outrage? Murder is the new norm in Trinidad and Tobago.

When a day goes by without hearing of someone murdered we tend to think, "How Come?" What a sad state of affairs! Too many people are being murdered in this nation. Stress levels are running high and patience is running low.

Dr Rudradeva Sharma is dead and Dr. Naidoo is injured. Also, three teenagers were murdered in Wallerfield. We are all aware that the number one duty of the government is the safety and security of its citizenry, but what is the current administration doing? Life becomes meaningless if we are not safe and secure.

In the recent interview, the prime minister asked the nation not to judge his government's performance in office solely on the basis of crime and the runaway murder rate. But if not crime, what then to judge this government?

It is unfair to ask citizens (many of whom have been affected by crime) not to judge this administration on the out-of-control murder rate alone, because prosperity without security is meaningless. Violent crime continues to be the main contender for the number one domestic ill in TT.

It refuses to go away in spite of so called efforts made by governments past and present. No one seems to possess the willpower to defeat crime. Even in Tobago, crime and murder is becoming a serious concern.

What is the current administration doing about the crime threat in Tobago? A few mini marts and even Penny Savers were robbed recently andeven the Coco Reef Resort and Spa in Crown Point fell victim to bandits. This country is collapsing before our very eyes and the only feasible option is to demand change and vote for a brand new administration.

SIMON WRIGHT

Via e-mail