Wasting $$ on RedHouse opening

THE EDITOR: Let me ask a question. Which is worth celebrating more? The spending of money or its acquisition? I’m concerned and I ask because I am appalled at Minister Camille Robinson-Regis’ boast about the scheduled “gala opening” of the Red House, whose renovation cost taxpayers a whopping $441 million.

It seems that renovating buildings at a reasonable cost is not our forte. So now that the renovation is done, how much is the “gala” going to cost? And I mean the total cost. Is it really necessary? Is it worth spending a few more millions for what is essentially a party for parliamentarians, ministers and a few selected friends? How does the country benefit from this expense?

I would have preferred a normal parliamentary sitting, preceded by a simple opening prayer giving thanks for the new building. Cost? Nothing! Benefit? A grateful population and lots of goodwill. But I suppose, sitting on their high horses, those in charge are immune to the venom and ill will spewing in their direction from a frightened, scrunting and disgusted population for this ill-advised "gala opening."

So while Guyana celebrates the sale of its first million barrels of oil (income), we “celebrate” spending $441 million to renovate a building, by wasting a few millions more from our dwindling reserves, to "open" it. Hell, give me the keys and I'll do it for free. Will the Opposition protest or would they be only too happy to enjoy the expensive free food and drinks?

Now we'll see how serious they are about our finances. Are our politicians so obtuse, so insensitive to the plight of ordinary citizens? How can they be so callous with the little we have but still brazenly call on the population to “tighten allyuh belt”, “show restraint” and “save for a rainy day”? What hypocrisy! Lord, save us from these people who lord it over us while making us pay in more ways than one.

A. CHARLES

Mt Hope