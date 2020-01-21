W Connection capture lone weekend win TT Pro League round up:

Action in the TT Pro League match between Police FC and Defence Force FC,at Larry Gomes Stadium,Malabar, Arima, on Sunday. The match ended 0-0. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

W Connection made crucial grounds in the TT Pro League standings by capturing the lone victory over the weekend in round one, match day seven of the league as the four other matches played to draws.

Connection who played against AC Port of Spain at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Friday got the first-half goal from Jevaughn Humphrey in the 21st minute. AC`s midfielder John-Paul Rochford received a red card and it opened the flood gates in the last ten minutes. Connection and Surinamese striker, Dimitrie Apai scored a brace in the 85th and 91st while his skipper Neil Benjamin notched a goal in the 89th rounding off a 4-nil drumming.

At the same venue, Point Fortin Civic`s striker Kerville ‘Tallo’ Jeremiah scored his third goal in two matches in the 22nd minute to give the Southerners the lead in the first half. However, Morvant/ Caledonia United pulled a goal back in the 69th minute through Tev Lawerence which levelled the scoreline at 1-1. Despite valiant efforts by both teams for the winning goal; the match ended in a draw.

Former national player, Hughton Hector celebrated his return to the league with a well-taken goal in the 8th minute for Tiger Tanks club Sando silencing the Terminix La Horquetta Rangers home crowd. Hector had spotted Rangers goalkeeper Jabari St. Hillaire off his line and his accurate lob was too much for anyone to keep out. Nevertheless, Hillaire will get his revenge against Hector just before the hour mark when he made a double reflex save close range to keep his team in contention. Then, in minute 64, Isaiah Lee connected a left-sided cross to header it home to tie the game 1-1 and that is how it ended at the end of regulation time.

Unfortunately, there was a goal drought in both the matches played at the Larry Gomes Stadium as Cunupia FC and Central Fc played to a goalless draw. In the battle of the armed forces, Defence Force and Police Fc which was showed live on TTT for the first time in the league`s 18-year history was high-tempo and physical but ended scoreless.

Fixtures:

Tuesday

Hasely Crawford Stadium

San Juan Jabloteh vs AC Port of Spain- 6pm

Morvant/ Caledonia United vs Terminix Rangers- 8pm

Ato Boldon Stadium

Cunupia Fc vs W. Connection- 7pm

Mahaica Oval

Point Fortin Civic vs Central Fc- 7pm