US invasion in TT?

THE EDITOR: There is far too much negative rhetoric about TT going to the dogs. Any new talk about a state of emergency will bring you know who flying into TT to save us.

2020 is an important re election year in the USA. The excuse for the US armed forces coming to our uninvited rescue will be that TT is too dangerously close to their alleged enemy, Venezuela. And not forgetting Guyana and Colombia or any other South American country the US might deem worthy of "saving" from so called "internal unrest."

It would mean occupation by US armed forces forever, for unimaginable years. They might even want back Chaguaramas. Rum and coco cola would be serving again in Point Cumana. I am not being facetious. The IMF would be the least of our problems.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin.