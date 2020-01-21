TT’s David hired as CFU general secretary

THE Caribbean Football Union (CFU) has announced that Camara David has been appointed by the executive committee as the organization’s general secretary, effective February 1, 2020.

David previously served as the general secretary of the TT Football Association (TTFA) where he was responsible for the technical and administrative operations of the TTFA inclusive of 15 national teams and over 40 employees.

In his role as general secretary, David will act as the chief executive officer of the CFU, leading its daily business and operations.

According to the CFU website, the union's president Randolph Harris said, “The appointment of Camara David, a bright, energetic Caribbean national to the position of general secretary of the CFU will allow us to better serve our member associations, strategic partners and the football fans across our region. It also affords us the chance to continue building on the sustainable foundation we set in recent years as we reformed and rebranded the Caribbean Football Union."

David said it is an honour to take up the position. “It is a privilege to have been selected to serve the Caribbean Football Union as the general secretary. It is my pleasure to work with the team to continue on the path that the CFU is on, maintaining and strengthening existing relationships and establishing new ones as we look towards greater representation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

In addition to football, David is at home in academia as a sports management lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine Campus.

Prior to joining the TTFA, David served as the general secretary of the TT Football Championship and, before that, as the director of competitions and league operations of the Caribbean Women’s Premier League.

David is a graduate of UWI where he did his undergraduate studies in economics and sports management. He also holds an international masters in sport management, law and humanities from CIES, FIFA Master 16th edition.