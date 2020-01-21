SSCL 2020 bowls off: PowerGen GM urges youth development

President of the Secondary Schools Cricket League Surujdath Mahabir (L) recieves the sponsorship package from general manager of PowerGen Surendra Ramsingh, at the opening of the 2020 season of the league at, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Tuesday. - L Holder

POWERGEN general manager Surendra Ramsingh called on international players, who passed through the Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL), to get more involved in the all-round development of TT’s young and aspiring cricketers.

Ramsingh made the open request at Tuesday’s 2020 SSCL opening ceremony, which bowled off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. At the launch, the PowerGen executive member was pleased to highlight the tournament’s progressive evolution throughout the years.

He, however, appealed to TT’s current senior players and products of the league to share a more personal and professional relationship with the present crop of school cricketers, to aid their holistic development in both the male and female versions of the game.

“Over the years the league has made strides to improve the consistency of girls cricket, and last year we a saw very impressive girls final. I expect this year to see more progress in this area. As part of the evolution of the league, we’d like to see more mentorship activities from some of the players who participated in this league and are now internationally recognised. Perhaps we can start a mentorship workshop!” hinted Ramsingh.

PowerGen has been the SSCL’s main sponsor for the past 24 years of its 25-year existence and remains committed to continuing its support of cricket development locally. Ramsingh also advised the supporting student body to ensure they strike the right balance between sport and academics.

“No matter your talent, you will always need a solid education. The return on investment for us is seeing young people pick up a bat and ball, and not a weapon and seeing you strive for fullest potential is our ultimate reward,” he added.

SSCL president Surujdath Mahabir was also on-hand to bring greetings before the first ball was bowled between defending champions Hillview College, and last year’s third placed finishers, St Benedict’s College. Mahabir coaxed the Ministry of Education and other administrators to increase their overall support for all sporting disciplines.

“Moving forward in cricket, I want to urge all principals, teachers, supporters and coaches to support us. We have a tremendous relationship with schools and participation is one area that I’ve been trying each year to improve. And I’ll keep trying because we need the principals, administrators and the Ministry of Education to get more involved in the national sporting school bodies to ensure we have more participation,” said the schools’ league president.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs was director of sport in the Ministry of Education Patrice Charles, who also called on students to use their participation in sport to positively influence themselves, their peers and by extension, society as a whole.

Also present at the opening ceremony were president of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath, curriculum officer for Physical Education Dudnath Nagessar, other members of the PowerGen executive and coaching staff and students of the competing schools.