Senior cop held, released for traffic offences

A senior police officer was arrested for traffic offences in Arima on Monday afternoon.

Police said the officer who is a Snr Supt was questioned by officers of the Arima Municipal Police at around 2 pm in relation to an unmarked police vehicle he was driving at the time.

Police said he was unable to present insurance documents at the time and was detained and questioned.

Investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau were called in.

Police said he was released on Monday night pending further enquiries.

Newsday spoke to officers who said unmarked police vehicles usually do not have insurance documentation.