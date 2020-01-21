Scotia to close Scarborough branch

Scotiabank has decided to close its Scarborough branch on June 30, 2020 after assessing its damage from Tropical Storm Karen on September 22 last year. Scotiabank made it clear there would be no job losses as the branch would be consolidated into the Lowlands branch.

The announcement was made in a press release on Tuesday morning.

The bank, like many other businesses in Scarborough, was severely damaged from flooding as a result of the storm.

According to the release, “All customer accounts will be transferred to Lowlands, and customers will be contacted with details on their accounts. The Lowlands branch will be upgraded to manage the increase in customers and equipped with next generation ATMs that allow for 24/7 banking."

Scotiabank said its ATM footprint throughout Tobago would also be expanded.

The release said all employees will be reassigned to other positions within the business, including at Lowlands, so familiar faces will continue to be seen throughout the operations.

“We do anticipate as with any change there will be questions. Our customers may find it helpful to visit their current Scarborough branch to chat with an advisor for useful tips on accounts and the transition and stay tuned to www.tt.scotiabank.com for updates.”