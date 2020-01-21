Pensioner pleads with WASA to fix leak

Unel Adams -

WATER has been leaking from a mainline at St Clements Junction, San Fernando, since 2007 says 73-year-old pensioner Unel Adams whose property is currently waterlogged because of the leak. Adams visited Newsday on Monday to highlight her problem.

Frustrated and upset at the ongoing problem that seems impossible to fix, Adams said she was fed up with going to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) office in San Fernando with her complaint. She said after lodging several complaints to WASA about this issue, she sought assistance from Legal Aid and an attorney’s letter was sent to WASA’s head office outlining the problem. As far back as 2007, Adams has been complaining about the leaking water line that is affecting her property.

“WASA workers visited the site on several occasions, but the problem continues shortly after workers leave the site.”

Adams said she visited the office on December 15, and WASA workers visited the site and work was done on the lines.

“Within two days the water was leaking once more.”

She paid WASA two more visits on January 15 and again on January 16 but she feels her recent complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Adams is now calling on Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte to look into the problem as she fears her house will be affected and, at her age, she will not be able to re-build a home.

Both Le Hunte and the head of the Corporate Communication at WASA, Daniel Plenty could not be reached for comment on the matter.