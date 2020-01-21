Penal salesman arrested by Barrackpore police

A Penal salesman who disappeared for three days claiming he was kidnapped by Spanish-speaking men and robbed, beaten and forced to work in a camp in the forest of Moruga was questioned by Barrackpore Police on Monday.

Shane Ramjattan, 24 was asked to give a statement on his abduction by investigating officers. While giving his statement Ramjattan reportedly changed the story he initially gave to the police. He was subsequently arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at the Rio Claro Magistrates Court today, following his arrest by Barrackpore Police.

Ramjattan of Rochard Road, Penal, told the media he was kidnapped and held hostage by Venezuelan gangsters in the forest. He said then that the kidnappers released him on Saturday morning in Penal.

Ramjattan, a father of two, claimed his abductors told him if he did not co-operate with them, they would behead him and send his head to his family. He visited the Penal Health Facility, where he was treated for injuries to his back and chest.

Ramjattan’s story being he won some money from a roulette machine at a bar in Penal on Wednesday and on his way to return the company's van he was ambushed by a group of men. While on his way home, a van had been following him and eventually blocked his path. He said then that four men jumped out of the van, three of whom spoke Spanish and the other spoke English. Ramjattan had a total of $6,500 on him, which he claimed to have won added to the money from his daily sales.