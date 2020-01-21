Orientation seminar for local govt members

Kazim Hosein -

A month and 18 days after the local government election, Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein will, on Tuesday, host an orientation seminar.

A press release from the ministry stated Hosein will chair the seminar for "newly elected" local government representatives which include mayors, chairmen, deputy mayors, vice chairmen, aldermen, councillors, chief executive officers and heads of department from the ministry.

This seminar will focus on topics such as the Municipal Corporations Act (1990), law and governance from a local government perspective, and local government reform. The seminar will be held at the San Fernando City Hall auditorium at 8 am.

According to the news.govt.tt website, there was an electorate of 1,079,976 in 139 electoral districts in Trinidad. The election saw a voter turn-out of 34.49 per cent. Total votes cast were 372,503.

The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) received the popular vote with 202,584 votes or 54.38 per cent of total votes cast. The breakdown of votes by political party is as follows: COP: 972 (0.26 per cent), MND: 404 (0.11 per cent), MSJ: 2,635 (0.71 per cent), NTP: 11 (0.003 per cent), PNM: 161,962 (43.48 per cent), PPM: 1,314 (0.35 per cent) and UNC: 202,584 (54.38 per cent).

The UNC got seven corporations while the PNM got seven corporations.