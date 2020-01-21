Jack requests recount but fails to show

Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack -

Defeated political leader candidate, Joel Jack requested a recount of votes in Sunday’s People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council elections but failed to show up for the process to begin.

Jack was one of three candidates who challenged incumbent Kelvin Charles for the post.

The recount request was confirmed on Tuesday by Returning Officer Tracy James, who said the recount would start at 3pm in the presence of either the candidate or his agent at the PNM Tobago Council’s Scarborough office.

But by 5.30pm on Tuesday, PNM sources said while they were prepared for the recount, neither Jack nor his agent had arrived.

Newsday attempted to contact Jack but all calls to his cellphone went unanswered.

Jack, a Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), finished third in the race with 1,066 votes, while Charles, who is hoping to secure another four-year term, got 1,513 votes. Ambassador to Costa Rica Tracy Davidson-Celestine received 1,447 votes and former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus got 904 votes. Charles will face Davidson-Celestine in a runoff on Sunday to decide the party's next political leader.

Field Officer candidate Kelvon Morris had also initially requested a recount but eventually cancelled it.