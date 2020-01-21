Gunman shot in buttocks in Claxton Bay

Stock photo

Two men are in police custody after they were found breaking into a businessplace early on Tuesday morning.

Police said security guards assigned to the TCL Compound, Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay, were patrolling the yard at around 12.30 am when they saw two men walking along the Catwalk Jetty.

The guards called out to the men to stop, but one of the men pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the guards.

The guard shot at the man, hitting him in the buttocks while the other bandit ran away.

After a search, the guards found him hiding in another room of the compound.

Police were called in and the wounded 27-year-old man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated.

The second man, a 33-year-old was arrested.