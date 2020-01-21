Enterprise teen gunned down in parlour
Police are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed while at a parlour in Chaguanas on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Daniel Dember was at a parlour on Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise, at around 1.10 pm when he was approached by a man in black clothing who shot him several times with a rifle.
The man ran into a waiting Nissan B15 car which drove off.
Residents heard the gunfire and called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Dember dead at the scene.
Dember's death brought the murder toll to 28 for 2020, compared to 30 for the same period last year.
