Education system all at SEA

THE EDITOR: At a time when we see the Prime Minister of Barbados making pronouncements, of the soon to be abolished Common Entrance Examination in that country, it causes me to pause and take a look at our own exam system in TT.

The Minister of Education has already announced that we will not follow suit and abolish the SEA exam anytime soon. For some, myself included, this is a cause for anxiety. I say this knowing very well many of our students are victims of a failing education system

Just look at the statistics released every year after the results of the exam is published. More and more of the nations children are scoring less than 50 per cent in Math and English.

If the minister is adamant in his stance, he must evaluate the primary school system. There is one such school, in the Newtown area, which has not completed its syllabus in Std 1. And who knows how many countless others. I am no mason, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know an unsound foundation makes for a very weak structure. Just take your mind back to Las Alturas.

Parents are left to rely on expensive extra lessons to fill the gaps. I know some will say that if you want the best for your child you will go the extra mile. But, what of those children whose parents/guardians can't afford to do so? Should't it be a level playing field?

Please Mr Garica, start taking a closer look at our teachers' performances, a lot of students are not doing well, not only because of lack of ability, but because they are not getting the quality education we think they are. Are school supervisors making regular unannounced visits to schools, to monitor teachers' performances?

Ensure regular training workshops to enable teachers to be able to detect if a child may be suffering from dyslexia, dysgraphia or dyscalculia and requires more attention than they can give. Too many of our children are going through the school system and cannot read or write. We cannot sit idly by and do nothing.

So if the SEA is here to stay, at least ensure that all of the nation's primary school children get a fair chance at a sound, quality education.

K. Alexis

Maraval