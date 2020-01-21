Doctor cut in San Juan robbery

File photo

Police are investigating the slashing of a doctor during a robbery at his San Juan office on Tuesday morning.

Police said the doctor was at his office on the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, at around 10.30 am when a man posing as a patient entered and asked to be treated for stomach pains.

The doctor took the man to the treatment room and left to get medication, but when he returned he saw the man going through the bags of another patient.

The doctor confronted the man who pulled out a knife and slashed him along his stomach.

The man ran away.

Staff at the office called the police who went to the scene and took the doctor to the Mt Hope Hospital where he was treated for the cut.

Investigators said they were viewing footage of the incident.