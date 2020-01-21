Defending champs Hillview confident ahead of SSCL opener

In this Feb 26,2019 file photo, the Hillview College cricket team, including coach Richard Kelly,right, celebrate after winning the SSCL premiership division title against Shiva Boys’ Hindu College, at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, St Augustine. Hillview won the match by 117-runs. At left, Hillview’s principal Leslie Mahase joins in the celebrations. - AYANNA KINSALE

THREE-TIME defending champions Hillview College will begin their Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) title defence, on Tuesday, against last year’s bronze medallist St Benedict’s College from 10am, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Hillview’s long-standing coach Richard Kelly is confident his team will do well in this year’s edition of the tournament despite losing key players. “We are always a confident team, even though we have lost quite a few top players; we are gelling very nicely. They are all talented players and I expect for them to put their best foot forward and make a good showing of themselves.”

Commenting on preparations for this year, he said, “The preparation has been good, the players are very enthusiastic and they were coming out to train regularly; we didn’t have any problems.

“We still have the main players from last year Renaldo Forrester and Vikash Boodram, but no one player is a team if they don’t play together, they will not succeed. It is totally up to them because everything counts now.”

The opening ceremony of the SSCL 2020 season will be held 45 minutes before the start of play at the same venue. President of the league Surujdath Mahabir is expected to speak as well as a representative of the Ministry of Education and Powergen’s General Manager, Surendranath Ramsingh will deliver the sponsor’s address.

Fixtures:

Tuesday

Naparima Boy`s College vs Shiva Boy’s College – Naparima

Presentation College Chaguanas vs Presentation College San Fernando – PCC (Chagauans)

Fatima College vs St. Mary`s College – (Fatima)