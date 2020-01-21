67,867 flu vaccines administered

As of Friday January 17, the Ministry of Health is reporting, the cumulative number of vaccines administered to the public for this flu season is 67,867.

Also the number of suspected influenza cases for the 2020 calendar year is 29 cases. Last year it was 3,755.

The number of confirmed influenza deaths for the current flu season, which runs from October 2019 to May 2020, is 39.

The ministry, in a release, reiterated that the influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold. As such, the flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres.

The following groups of people are particularly vulnerable to the virus and are urged to get the flu vaccine:

* Children aged six months to five years;

* Pregnant women;

* Adults over 65;

* People with chronic medical conditions (such as diabetes mellitus);

* People with chronic respiratory illnesses (such as asthma).

People in the health care workforce and essential services are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine, while members of the public are advised to contact their nearest health centre to confirm the dates and times that vaccines are distributed.

Additionally, the ministry is advising that everyone should take the following necessary personal health precautions to protect themselves and their families from the influenza virus and other diseases by doing the following:

* Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an

alcohol-based hand rub;

* Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way;

* Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs;

* Where possible, avoid close contact with sick people;

* While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them;

* Cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. After using a tissue,

throw it in the bin and wash hands thoroughly.