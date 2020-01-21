500lb Tapir found in Penal

Police and game wardens are now questioning several people in the Penal area and environs after a 500 pound female tapir was spotted wandering in the village of Ramjattan Trace, Penal on Monday morning.

The animal which is indigenous to TT is originally from South America. According to reports, on Monday morning, residents awoke to see the animal roaming the village.

The frightened residents contacted officials from Agriculture and Forestry Division. A team of game wardens including game warden II Andy Singh, Jeremy Dindial and Penal police led by Cpl Ramdial and officials of the Emperor Valley Zoo visited the village and started searching for the animal.

The animal was found in some nearby bushes and was put to sleep with a tranquilliser. It was then transported to the Zoo where it remains under the care of officials.

Police believe that the animal was smuggled into TT and are hoping to find the perpetrators responsible. They believe the animal may have been apart of an illegal shipment and may have escaped.

The fine for having possession of a protected animal without a permit is $5,000.