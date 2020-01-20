Under The Trees to continue

Patrice Roberts - Roger Jacob

WITH owner/founder Fred Chin Lee’s passing in November last year, his daughter Donna Chin Lee, returns to the Normandie to assume the mantle for Carnival 2020 with Under The Trees continuing its popular run.

This year’s line-up recognises Chin Lee’s devotion to vintage calypso, while opening up Under the Trees up to new vibrations, said a media release.

The opening show, One & Only, honours the founder and showcases those who have launched their solo careers Under the Trees. Natascha Jones will unfold the storyline on February 12.

Speaking about the One & Only production Donna said in a media release, “I know he would have been very excited and surprised with this show. It draws on all I’ve worked on with dad in the past, with a hearty sprinkle of all that I love and enjoy about Carnival and the fabulous music.”

Carnival week will see the return of Patrice Roberts with her show Strength of a Woman II – Celebration of Music. Destra will perform her first solo show Under the Trees, titled We! Rum and Soca, and The Gift of Music will come from David Michael Rudder.

Under the Trees has presented a platform for local calypso and soca artistes since the mid-1990s, hosting intimate, mini concerts, and serving as a launch pad for some of the stars and icons in the music industry, the release said.

Under the Trees line-up:

Feb 12: One & Only – Celebrating Fred Chin Lee

Feb 19: David Rudder – The Gift of Music

Feb 20: Patrice Roberts – Strength of a Woman II – Celebration of Music

Feb 21: Destra – We! Rum & Soca