TUCO: Junior calypso competition a ‘wellspring of musical talent’

Junior Calypso Monarch hopefuls smile in a group photo with TUCO president Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba Minister of Education Anthony Garcia, First Citizens head of Brand and Marketing Larry Olton and Chairman of the Junior Calypso Committee Thora Best at the launch of TUCO's Junior Calypso Monarch competition at the VIP lounge, Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, last Wednesday. - Vidya Thurab

TRINBAGO Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO) president Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba described the Junior Calypso Monarch competition as a "wellspring" of talent at the official launch of this year's edition last Wednesday.

Speaking at the event held at the VIP lounge, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Masimba told monarch hopefuls from Belmont Boys’ RC School, Bishop's Centenary College and Holy Faith Convent, Penal, that his personal involvement with calypso from a young age brought more than happiness and entertainment to his life.

“When I think junior calypso I get a joy within my heart, I think of one of the most powerful moments for me on my journey because, for as long as I can remember, it would be the event that I would always show a particular interest in.”

He said the competition, over the years, was “like a wellspring of musical talent” where many of its successors went on in their own way to “conquer the world and make their statement on behalf of the calypso art form.”

Masimba also spoke of the importance of the art form to Trinidad’s culture.

“This is a critical element in TT, the Junior Calypso Competition, the Junior Roving Tent and that journey that our children make from that aspect to become adults. As a matter of fact, we are critical under the umbrella of youth development initiative it is beyond the Carnival and that is important.”

Masimba also outlined his hopes for the future of the competition and the art form itself.

“As we go forward, we look at the calypso art form that, in so many ways, has been an important part of our school curriculum. Through calypso, we have documentations of importance to our historical development of TT and, more than that, for documenting the aspects of world history and humanity because, by calypso, our stories are told.”

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia was also at the event to offer words of encouragement and advice to the young aspiring calypsonians.

“The Junior Calypso Monarch competition is one that really supports the work of the ministry of education simply because calypso and education go hand in hand,” he said.

Garcia also highlighted the importance of calypso’s role in education as it affects the society.

“It tells me as an educator how important our culture is, not only to the survival of TT but to the uplift of TT.

"It is important for us as educators to be reminded always that calypso and culture are very important. In fact, in any country, one of the underpinnings of the society is its culture and a very important aspect of the culture in TT is steelband and the calypso.”

The education minister sighted some ways that calypso could help the learning process in using it to teach poetry and essay writing in schools. He also reiterated the ministry’s appreciation for the work that has been done by TUCO and pledged that the ministry of education’s would continue to support TUCO’s effort at ensuring calypso continues “to remain on the front burner of our cultural offerings in this country.”

First Citizens head of Brand and Marketing Larry Olton was also at the launch to offer continued support and encouragement from the competition's sponsor.

“Bro Resistance spoke about, by calypsoes all stories are told, and ours is a story with the Junior Calypso Committee which is now nine years old and we expect to continue to make this investment.”

Olton explained that even thought the economy is experiencing challenges, First Citizens bank would continue its sponsorship as it recognised the importance of the competition on youth development in the progress of society.

“The investment is part of a fabric of interventions, corporate social responsibility interventions that we make as an organisation in respect of youth development and in respect of culture development. Two of the main pillars that we consider to be drivers of development for our society, our community and our economy,” he said.

“Behind the competition lies a responsibility that TUCO and First Citizens have taken seriously by creating this avenue through which writers, performers, back-up vocalist, budding musicians, the young audience and so many others can be exposed to the art form of calypso. We are doing our part to ensure that the culture of TT is promoted in advance.”