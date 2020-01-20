Spanish club resumes at Nalis

Representatives from the different participating embassies and professionals from the Ministry of Education of TT. -

THE Spanish conversation club, known as the Club de Español, resumes for the new year at the National Library (Nalis), Port of Spain from January 21 at 5 pm.

Started over two years ago, the club aims to promote the Spanish language as well as the various cultures of the participating Latin American and Spanish embassies.

The following embassies will be hosting the upcoming cycle: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain, with Trinitica International representing Costa Rica.

The Spanish conversation club, which is free and open to all, starts at 5 pm every Tuesday and runs until 6.30 pm. Each week a different embassy leads the club. Participants are able to learn about the history, culture and geography of the host country while simultaneously honing their Spanish skills in a warm and friendly environment.

For more info: Facebook Club de Español - Trinidad & Tobago for the full schedule for this term.